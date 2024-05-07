There was 47m less litres of milk produced in Ireland in March. \ Donal O'Leary

Milk production in Ireland is down 5.9% for March 2024 when compared with March 2023, Central Statistic Office (CSO) figures show.

The volume of milk processors and co-ops processed was estimated at 753.8m litres this March, a drop of 47.6m litres on March 2023.

And when compared with the same month in 2022, this year's milk intake for March was down 6.8%, a decrease of 54.8m litres.

Milk solids

Fat content for March 2024 was 4.40%, up from 4.35% in March 2023. Protein content fell from 3.31% to 3.25% in the 12 months to March 2024.

Skimmed milk powder production was down by 2,000t also, from 10,600t in March 2023 to 8,600t in March 2024.

For the first three months of the year, milk production was estimated at 1,254.1m litres, a decline of 108.7m litres (-8%) when compared with the same period in 2023, and down by 105.2m litres (-7.7%) when compared with January to March 2022.

Other EU countries

When compared with other EU countries, Ireland is way behind in terms of volumes produced.

Milk intake by processors and co-ops was down over 10% for January and February this year compared with last year.

Meanwhile, when you compare the figures over these two months in other countries, only Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Netherlands and Slovenia had a drop-off in milk production.

However, these decreases were only 3.2% or less of a drop when compared with 2023.