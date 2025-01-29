The ICMSA is also reminding all SCEP participants that they have until 12 February to amend their 2025 or year three reference number if required. \ Claire Nash

The Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) is underperforming and has been “overtaken by high beef prices”, according to the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA).

The association is calling for a review into the scheme and that farmers removed for not having been part of Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) should be allowed to rejoin.

ICMSA livestock chair Michael O’Connell said that suckler farmers do not see the benefit of being an SBLAS member anyway.

“The removal and dropout rate of the scheme for 2023 and 2024 is farcical,” he said.

“Four-thousand-five-hundred or just over 20% of farmers who originally signed up to the scheme have either been removed or have voluntarily left SCEP. Certainly, suckler farmers do not see the benefit of being an SBLAS member which is accounting for 52% of these dropouts.”

Review

With current high prices in beef, the ICMSA said that SCEP should be adjusted to reflect that.

“The payment structure in SCEP is attractive, but the requirements and criteria within the scheme are pushing interested farmers out,” added O’Connell.

“Now we have prices that are seeing farmers finally being rewarded for years of exceptional breeding and dedication to producing top-quality cattle.

“If SCEP isn’t amended, then farmers won’t use it and the original aim - to protect what’s left of the suckler farmers - will simply fail through disuse.”

Upcoming deadline

The ICMSA is also reminding all SCEP participants that they have until 12 February to amend their 2025 or year three reference number if required.

The reference number is based on the participant’s average suckler cow number from 2016 to 2021 and can be reduced by up to 20% for scheme year 2025 of their 2024 reference number.

“Participants should weigh up the pros and cons of any amendment, as it may have implications in terms of payment received for 2025 and achieving the female replacement strategy action for 2025 where at least 65% of the yearly reference number must be four- or five-star on the replacement index at the time of purchase or at the time of genotyping,” O’Connell said.

