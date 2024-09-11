A general view of the trade stands at UK Dairy Day.

The 10th annual UK Dairy Day is attracting big crowds of dairy farmers from across the UK.

The mostly-indoors event combines trade stands and dairy cow showing.

Taking place in Telford, Shropshire, in the heart of dairy country in England, the event features over 250 exhibitors, as well as panel discussions and seminars.

Increases in milk price means the mood in the air is positive. A lot of the exhibits reflect the farming system in the UK, with bedding materials, feed inputs and slurry management equipment a key features of trade stands.

There are also plenty of Irish exhibitors in attendance including the following:

Dairymaster.

Pearson.

Grasstec.

O’Donovan Engineering.

Cows.ie.

Goldcrop.

Plantmec.

Grasstech.

McHale Engineering.

Keenan/Alltech.

Mayo/Condon.

Croom Concrete.

Dairypower.

JFC.

In pictures

The show ring at UK Dairy Day.

Grasstec stand at UK Dairy Day.

Dairymaster stand at UK Dairy Day.

O'Donovan Engineering stand at UK Dairy Day.

Easyfix stand at UK Dairy Day.

Cows.ie stand at UK Dairy Day.

Goldcrop stand at UK Dairy Day with Pat Cashman and Dermot Campion manning the stand.

Pearson stand at UK Dairy Day.

Plantmec stand at UK Dairy Day.

Croom Concrete stand at UK Dairy Day.

Mayo Mats/Condon stand at UK Dairy Day.

Grasstech zero grazers stand at UK Dairy Day.

Dairypower stand at UK Dairy Day.

Keenan and Alltech stand at UK Dairy Day.

McHale stand at UK Dairy Day.