Patrick O’Donovan, a dairy farmer from Whitegate, Co Cork, has been elected to the Dairygold board of directors.

He will fill the east Cork vacancy, replacing outgoing board chair Seán O’Brien, who will complete his maximum permitted consecutive service period on the Dairygold representative structure on 31 December 2024.

O’Donovan, who represents the Ballyrichard/Cobh electoral group, was elected to the east Cork regional committee in 2009 and has been a member of Dairygold’s general committee since 2016.

He is married to Katherine and they have five adult children - Emer, Conor, Ciara, Siobhán and Pádraig.

The Whitegate man has completed Dairygold’s member upskilling programme and is a member of the Cork branch of the Irish Farmers' Association.

He has a long association with Dairygold, first taking up employment as a teenager in Midleton Co-op Superstores, before commencing full-time farming in Cobh.