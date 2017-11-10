Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Did you get a slurry spreading extension? Here’s when to spread
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Did you get a slurry spreading extension? Here’s when to spread

By on
The deluge of rain experienced in parts of the country before the slurry spreading deadline of 15 October saw many not able to spread and apply for an extension.
The deluge of rain experienced in parts of the country before the slurry spreading deadline of 15 October saw many not able to spread and apply for an extension.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Stamp duty, KT payments and cattle rustling
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Stamp duty, KT payments and cattle rustling
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 10 November 2017
Member
KT payments: 10,000 farmers paid to date
News
KT payments: 10,000 farmers paid to date
By Amy Forde on 10 November 2017
Member
Minister Donohoe backs stamp duty consolidation
News
Minister Donohoe backs stamp duty consolidation
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 10 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: farmer in court and inspections
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: farmer in court and inspections
By Amy Forde on 06 November 2017
Member
River fencing and roadways run-off in draft nitrates regulation
News
River fencing and roadways run-off in draft nitrates regulation
By Thomas Hubert on 31 October 2017
Member
News in brief from Northern Ireland
News
News in brief from Northern Ireland
By Peter McCann on 31 October 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad

Place ad