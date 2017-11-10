Did you get a slurry spreading extension? Here’s when to spread
By Amy Forde on 10 November 2017
The deluge of rain experienced in parts of the country before the slurry spreading deadline of 15 October saw many not able to spread and apply for an extension.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 10 November 2017
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 10 November 2017
Related Stories
By Thomas Hubert on 31 October 2017
By Peter McCann on 31 October 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...