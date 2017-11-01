Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
NI farmer fined after slurry incident involves 14-year-old
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

NI farmer fined after slurry incident involves 14-year-old

By on
A Co Tyrone farmer was fined £1,000 after a teenage worker became overcome by slurry fumes, Northern Ireland’s Health and Safety Executive (HSENI) has reported.
A Co Tyrone farmer was fined £1,000 after a teenage worker became overcome by slurry fumes, Northern Ireland’s Health and Safety Executive (HSENI) has reported.

According to HSENI, Charles Elkin of Mullagharn Road, Omagh, pleaded guilty of failing to maintain safe conditions on his farm before Dungannon Crown Court. He was prosecuted after a 14-year-old causal worker was found unconscious in a tractor that was mixing slurry inside a farm building.

HSENI said the teenager had been asked to stay in the tractor while the slurry was being mixed, and this incident could have been avoided if the published safety instructions had been followed.

“Too many fatal incidents have occurred over recent years involving slurry mixing,” said HSENI inspector Anne Cassidy. “Following the slurry mixing code can prevent accidents and save lives. Once mixing starts, everyone should get out and stay out for at least 30 minutes.”

Mr Elkin was also ordered to pay court costs of £1,390.56.

Watch our video below for more slurry safety advice.

Read more

More farm safety advice

Full coverage: slurry

More in News
Over €6.2m of property withdrawn from auction
News
Over €6.2m of property withdrawn from auction
By Anthony Jordan on 01 November 2017
Member
Tractor test to be shelved
News
Tractor test to be shelved
By Pat O'Toole on 01 November 2017
Glyphosate: ‘debate based on emotion must not overshadow scientific research’
News
Glyphosate: ‘debate based on emotion must not overshadow scientific research’
By Amy Forde on 01 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
500 farm inspections in November
News
500 farm inspections in November
By Patrick Donohoe on 27 October 2017
Member
Safety around the farmyard during midterm
Winter Indoor Management
Safety around the farmyard during midterm
By Jack Kennedy on 25 October 2017
Member
Letter: farm safety at its worst
Letters
Letter: farm safety at its worst
By Letters to the Editor on 24 October 2017
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
View ad

Place ad