NI farmer fined after slurry incident involves 14-year-old

A Co Tyrone farmer was fined £1,000 after a teenage worker became overcome by slurry fumes, Northern Ireland’s Health and Safety Executive (HSENI) has reported.

According to HSENI, Charles Elkin of Mullagharn Road, Omagh, pleaded guilty of failing to maintain safe conditions on his farm before Dungannon Crown Court. He was prosecuted after a 14-year-old causal worker was found unconscious in a tractor that was mixing slurry inside a farm building.

HSENI said the teenager had been asked to stay in the tractor while the slurry was being mixed, and this incident could have been avoided if the published safety instructions had been followed.

“Too many fatal incidents have occurred over recent years involving slurry mixing,” said HSENI inspector Anne Cassidy. “Following the slurry mixing code can prevent accidents and save lives. Once mixing starts, everyone should get out and stay out for at least 30 minutes.”

Mr Elkin was also ordered to pay court costs of £1,390.56.

