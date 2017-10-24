European Parliament votes to ban glyphosate

At a sitting of the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg on Tuesday, MEPs voted to ban glyphosate.

At a sitting of the plenary on Tuesday, MEPs voted against renewing the approval of the active substance glyphosate.

There was 355 votes in favour of banning glyphosate, 204 against it and 111 abstentions.

Member States are to vote on Wednesday on its reauthorisation. They have the final say in deciding whether herbicides containing glyphosate will remain on the shelves at the end of this year.

#glyphosate - #EPlenary opposes 10-yr extension, calls for restrictions from 2018 and full ban in 2022. #EU states to vote tmw. — ENVI Committee Press (@EP_Environment) October 24, 2017

The majority of MEPs voted to oppose a 10-year extension to the renewal of the herbicide, called for restrictions on its use from 2018 and called for a full ban by 2022.

Environment committee

Last week, the Environment Committee of the European Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution urging the European Commission to "phase out" the leading herbicide active in the next three years.

This led to the resolution being put to a plenary vote of the European Parliament on Tuesday.

