Fendt technology and safety go hand in hand

-
Sean Gorman, Fendt Area Sales Manager goes through the safety features in Fendt tractors with Safe Family Farms Competition winner Michael Murphy from St Michaels College, Listowel before he takes part in the Fendt Driving Experience in association with ESB Networks and Aitkins Cork.
Photo: Donal O' Leary
-
Sean Gorman, Fendt Area Sales Manager goes through the safety features in Fendt tractors with Safe Family Farms Competition winner Michael Murphy from St Michaels College, Listowel before he takes part in the Fendt Driving Experience in association with ESB Networks and Aitkins Cork.
Photo: Donal O' Leary
-
Sean Gorman, Fendt Area Sales Manager goes through the safety features in Fendt tractors with Safe Family Farms Competition winner Padraig Hunt from St Michaels College, Listowel before he takes part in the Fendt Driving Experience in association with ESB Networks and Aitkins Cork.
Photo: Donal O' Leary
-
Sean Gorman, Fendt Area Sales Manager goes through the safety features in Fendt tractors with Safe Family Farms Competition winners Padraig Hunt and Michael Murphy from St Michaels College, Listowel before they take part in the Fendt Driving Experience in association with ESB Networks and Aitkins Cork.
Photo: Donal O' Leary
-
Students from St Michaels College, Listowel look on as Sean Keane drives a Fendt tractor with Sean Gorman, Fendt Area Sales Manager as part of the Fendt Driving Experience in association with ESB Networks and Aitkins Cork.
Photo: Donal O' Leary
-
Students from St Michaels College, Listowel look on as Brendan O' Shea drives a Fendt tractor with Sean Gorman, Fendt Area Sales Manager as part of the Fendt Driving Experience in association with ESB Networks and Aitkins Cork.
Photo: Donal O' Leary
-
Students from St Michaels College, Listowel look on as Cathal Horan drives a Fendt tractor with Sean Gorman, Fendt Area Sales Manager as part of the Fendt Driving Experience in association with ESB Networks and Aitkins Cork.
Photo: Donal O' Leary
-
Sean Gorman, Fendt Area Sales Manager gives a run down on the safety features on Fendt tractors to students from St Michaels College, Listowel before they take part in the Fendt Driving Experience in association with ESB Networks and Aitkins Cork.
Photo: Donal O' Leary
-
Sean Gorman, Fendt Area Sales Manager and Micheal Kirby from St Michaels College, Listowel take part in the Fendt Driving Experience in association with ESB Networks and Aitkins Cork.
Photo: Donal O' Leary
-
Sean Gorman, Fendt Area Sales Manager and Evan Flavin from St Michaels College, Listowel take part in the Fendt Driving Experience in association with ESB Networks and Aitkins Cork.
Photo: Donal O' Leary
-
Sean Gorman, Fendt Area Sales Manager gives a run down on the safety features on Fendt tractors to students from St Michaels College, Listowel before they take part in the Fendt Driving Experience in association with ESB Networks and Aitkins Cork.
Photo: Donal O' Leary