Peter Thomas Keaveney caught up with potato and grain grower Jamie Rankin, to find out how his Horsch spraying outfit has performed after its first seasons working on mixed terrain in Co Doneal.

First and foremost, pesticide usage should be minimised where possible through good agricultural practices such as mixed grazing, reseeding/ploughing and topping of weeds.

However, there comes a point for many that requires the use of herbicides to control weeds.

All pesticides should be stored in a safe location where it is not accessible to non-professional users, children or the general public i.e. under lock and key.

Appropriate signage should be in place outside the store to warn of the dangers of entering. The storage of pesticides should be in a cool, dry environment out of direct sunlight to protect the efficacy of the chemical.

Drip trays should be placed underneath all chemical containers and a suitable soakage material, such as sharp sand, should be readily available should a chemical spill occur.

Training

Anyone using pesticides to control weeds by using a knapsack or boom sprayer is required to have completed a QQI Level 5 course, delivered over two days.

Those who do not use a boom sprayer can opt for the knapsack-only option, while those who opt for the boom sprayer automatically receive their knapsack accreditation.

Use of PPE

Anyone using pesticides should wear the necessary PPE (personal protection equipment).

Disposable coveralls, ultranitril gloves, a filtered face mask and goggles/face shield should be worn when handling any pesticides.

Use of normal farm waterproofs is generally not recommended, as these are more likely made of a breathable material which does not offer full protection.

Mixing of pesticides

Smoking or eating should not be carried out while mixing or applying pesticides. Cross-contamination can easily occur, as well as there being a risk of combustion due to the flammable nature of some pesticides.

Mixing or diluting the pesticide should always be done outdoors or in a well-ventilated area. Application rates should be strictly adhered to and the mix should be made up to the correct dilution factor.

Mix only the amount that you need for each application. Do not prepare larger amounts to store for possible future use as the pesticide will degrade and become ineffective over time.

After mixing or application, you should wash your hands thoroughly, with many boom sprayers being fitted with a separate hand wash tank for this purpose.

Spraying conditions

Spraying with a boom sprayer should only be carried out on a calm, overcast day to avoid spray drift.

The risk of drift can also be lessened by the use of low-drift nozzles in the boom. Where temperatures are high during the day, spraying should ideally occur in the early morning or late evening to prevent evaporation of the pesticide before it has had time to be effective.

Spraying should not be carried out where there is a risk of rainfall in the hours preceding application.

Danger to drinking water

Buffer zones must be maintained to protect drinking water sources. Each pesticide will have a data sheet with it which should contain the appropriate buffer zone - for example, MCPA has a buffer zone of 5m.

Buffer zones include all watercourses and dry drains, as these still have the ability to carry water.

Containers of pesticide should be triple rinsed, with the rinse material added to the sprayer and applied.

The container should then be pierced to prevent it from being used in the future and recycled at the appropriate recycling facility.

After the pesticide is applied, the sprayer should be refilled with water and the washings applied to a field, with the outside of the sprayer washed as well.

Washings from the inside or outside of a sprayer should never be released onto concrete or gravel to prevent them from entering groundwater or watercourses and potentially polluting drinking water.

Appropriate storage facilities, like the one above, should be used, with chemicals placed under lock and key.

Limiting reliance on pesticides

The use of pesticides and the associated risks with their use can be lessened through good agricultural practices, as mentioned above.

MCPA, an ingredient commonly found in grassland sprays such as Agroxone and Mortone and used to control grassland weeds, mainly soft rush, is extremely damaging to drinking water resources.

Teagasc recommends using Glyphosate products in a weed licker as an alternative to boom sprayer application of pesticides.

What to do if you come in direct contact with pesticides

If pesticides accidentally come in contact with your skin, eyes, or are accidentally ingested, medical assistance should be sought immediately.

If the pesticide comes in contact with your skin or eye, rinse immediately with cold water for 10-15 minutes. Bring the label of the pesticide with you when you visit your medical professional.