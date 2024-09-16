Pictured at the 'Break the Cycle' launch are Aware’s head of fundraising Stephen Butterly, editor of the Irish Farmers Journal Jack Kennedy, Tirlán’s chief ESG officer Dr Lisa Koep and editor of Irish Country Living Ciara Leahy. \ Philip Doyle

Farming, whether full-time or part-time, has a plethora of benefits and is a positive way of life for many. However, it is not without its challenges and stresses.

Research carried out by Teagasc in March stated that one in four farmers face burnout. This is a state of physical, emotional and mental exhaustion caused by long-term involvement in emotionally demanding situations.

In light of this, Irish Country Living has teamed up with Tirlán and Aware, to raise awareness of mental health in rural Ireland. The campaign also aims to raise funds for Aware’s supprt line.

Throughout September, there is an editorial campaign running in Irish Country Living, focusing on the pressures seen across the farming community, the support services that are available within rural Ireland and practical advice for those that are facing challenges.

Furthermore, a bikeathon will take place at the Irish Farmers Journal stand at the Ploughing located at block 2, row 14, stand 260.

Each day the Aware support line receives 80 calls, so the aim is to cycle 80km on each bike, each day of the Ploughing. With three bikes, that’s a target of 720km. Everyone is encouraged to visit the stand and cycle for a few minutes in support of the campaign.

This is also an opportunity to break the cycle and talk about the challenges people are facing, as well as to raise funds directly for the Aware support line. Break the Cycle also promotes exercise, a powerful tool to support mental health and well-being.

Challenging times

Speaking at the launch, editor of Irish Country Living Ciara Leahy said: “It has been a very tough year for farmers and we are conscious that we could be facing into another challenging winter. With that, we want to provide our readers with useful information on where to look for help and build resilience, as well as support people in their life who may be going through a tough time.”

Aware’s head of fundraising Stephen Butterly said the support line is a “crucial resource” for people all over Ireland who are affected by depression, whether directly themselves or as a relative or friend supporting a loved one.

“We offer callers a safe space where they can speak openly about their experience with a supportive trained volunteer. A service like this can be very beneficial for people living in rural areas as it reduces some of the barriers to care and support. Loneliness and isolation are significant risk factors for depression and unfortunately, we continue to see the impact of shame and stigma.

“Having the privacy and space to speak with a volunteer who will listen and validate the experience of the caller can be the encouragement someone needs to take the next step, whether that’s sharing their struggles with someone in their life or accessing further supports,” added Stephen.

Tirlán’s chief environmental, social and governance (ESG) officer Dr Lisa Koep said: “Our partnership with Aware exemplifies living proof in action and the money raised through the Break the Cycle campaign will directly help our farm families who may need Aware’s support and education services.

“Our employees and farmers are always incredibly generous, and we encourage them to support this worthy cause at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.”

Join the team

Three exercise bikes will be on the Irish Farmers Journal stand at this year’s Ploughing. The Irish Country Living team is setting ourselves, our readers and farmers across Ireland a challenge to cycle 720km to raise awareness of the mental health challenges in rural Ireland and to raise money for Aware. Whether it’s a reader, staff member, celebrity or a politician on our stand, everyone will be encouraged to play their part and hop on the bike to help us meet our target. As part of this, we are asking the agricultural industry to support this campaign and donate where they can. Clickable here to donate.

Aware’s freephone support line can be reached on 1800 80 48 48 from 10am-10pm, Monday to Sunday.

