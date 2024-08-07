Pictured winning the Irish Farmers Journal sponsored best bullock with two or more permanent teeth class at Tullamore National Livestock Show in 2018 was James Teague, Jamie Teague and owner Jason Teague receiving their prize from Adam Woods, Irish Farmers Journal.

There have been some super commercial cattle on show at the FBD National Livestock Show in Tullamore down through the years.

Of all the cattle sections this is where the competition has gotten a lot stronger over the years with some big-money animals competing for red rosettes in the Commercial rings next Sunday.

The 2017 Dawn meats factory heifer champion pictured Peter Quinn, Paul Nolan, Eoin O Neill, Niamh Roche and Sarah O Neill.

The commercial calf champion from the McPadden family in Offaly takes a well earned break after the Champions Parade at the Tullamore Show in 2018 (photo: Philip Doyle)

David and Grace Wharton are photographed with the Supreme Commercial Calf Champion who also won the KEPAK beef factory animal of the future at the 2023 Tullamore FBD National Livestock Show.

Young Chloe Hegarty, Bandon, Co. Cork shows her calf Chloe in the Belgian Blue Calf class at Tullamore Show in 2017. Photo: Donal O' Leary

John Clyne, Lanesborough winner of the Irish Farmers sponsored category, commercial senior cattle, best bullock with 2 or more permanent teeth at Tullamore show in 2017. capping off a godd day where he also won the Moyvalley Meats beef bullock championship. Photo: Ramona Farrelly

Michael Martin's commercial beef senior champion at Tullamore show in 2017 being shown by Sarah Murray.