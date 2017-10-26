Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Kiwi milk production dips ahead of peak
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Kiwi milk production dips ahead of peak

By on
September year-on-year milk production in New Zealand is down 1.6%, ahead of the October peak production month.
September year-on-year milk production in New Zealand is down 1.6%, ahead of the October peak production month.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in News
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
News
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
By Farmers Journal on 25 October 2017
Agri jobs: dairy workers remain in demand
News
Agri jobs: dairy workers remain in demand
By Amy Forde on 26 October 2017
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: fodder crisis in west and Women & Ag
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: fodder crisis in west and Women & Ag
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 25 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Dairy Day speaker lineup announced
Dairy Day 2017
Dairy Day speaker lineup announced
By Aidan Brennan on 24 October 2017
Member
Dairy markets: markets in retreat as supply rebounds
Markets
Dairy markets: markets in retreat as supply rebounds
By Lorcan Allen on 25 October 2017
Member
Global report - stories from around the world
Global Trade
Global report - stories from around the world
By Lorcan Allen on 23 October 2017
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
View ad
Milking Parlour
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
View ad
Meal and feed storage
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
View ad
White PVC Patio Doors
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...
View ad

Place ad