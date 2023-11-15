Power for the range is sourced from the 8.4-litre AGCO Power engine, which is married up to a Fendt-derived Dyna-VT stepless transmission.

After much anticipation, Massey Ferguson finally took the wraps off its new flagship 9S Series at the show. The new range includes six models with power outputs from 285hp to 425hp.

Replacing the outgoing 8700S, the new red flagship series shares its engine, transmission and most componentry with Valtra’s recently unveiled S-series. The big difference between the two is the cab.

Valtra opted to stick with the setup already used on its Ts and Qs, while Massey made the decision to use the same cab as on its 8S models.

Power

Power for the range is sourced from the proven 8.4-litre, six-cylinder AGCO Power engine, which is married up to a Fendt-derived, Dyna-VT stepless transmission.

The models are numbered according to their maximum power: 285, 310, 340, 370, 400 and 425.

A boost up to 30hp is generated at speeds above 15km/h for PTO and hydraulic applications on all models (except the flagship 9S.425).

Meanwhile, the second-from-top 9S.400 gains an extra 20hp when under sufficient load.

The series incorporates a new suspended front axle that offers a turning radius of 5.75m and a larger 125mm diameter rear-bar axle.

The uprated hydraulic system can be spec’d to churn out up to 400 litres/min.

Quietest on the market

One visible feature of the tractor’s design is the 18cm gap between the back of the bonnet and the cab. Massey say this helps reduce noise, heat and vibration inside the cab, offering one of the quietest on the market.

Weighing in at 10,900kg, the 9S.425 offers a power-to-weight ratio of 25.4kg/hp.

The range comes ready for smart-farming and features the MF Guide (automatically steers the tractor into the next wayline) and MF Connect telemetry, as standard.

The new MF AutoTurn, AutoHeadland, IsoBus Tractor Implement Management section control, rate control and a Central Tyre Inflation System (CTIS) all come as options.