The suite of PTx solutions will provide farmers greater access to next-generation precision ag tools, no matter what brands of tractors and implements they operate.

Following AGCO’s $2bn investment in Trimble last year, AGCO’s JCA Technologies has partnered with Trimble’s precision agriculture business to form PTx Trimble. AGCO has acquired an 85% stake in PTx Trimble, and Trimble will hold the remaining 15% stake.

PTx Trimble is a mixed-fleet precision ag platform designed to serve farmers with precision technology solutions from factory, as well as retrofit any make or model of equipment with new technology.

These solutions enhance AGCO’s offerings around guidance, autonomy, precision spraying, connected farming, data management and sustainability. AGCO’s own brands, including Fendt, Valtra and Massey Ferguson, will offer the suite of PTx technology from factory. Meanwhile, PTx is also working with over 100 OEM partners to factory integrate its products on new equipment.

“PTx Trimble will provide farmers with greater access to next-generation precision ag tools, no matter what brands of tractors and implements they operate,” said Eric Hansotia, AGCO’s chair, president and chief executive officer.