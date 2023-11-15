The 300 series incorporates two models, namely the 332M and the 340M.

John Deere has committed to incorporating the Italian-built Mazzotti sprayers into its own livery, and showcased its first green and yellow models at Agritechnica this week.

The move comes six years after the manufacturer took over the Italian firm.

The result is the new high-specification 300 series. Despite being mostly the same as the yellow Mazzotti machines, they do feature some key updates.

Updates

The two units feature the manufacturer’s new G5 plus cab display. This new terminal made its debut at Agritechnica and will be seen across the entire John Deere range in Ireland over the coming months.

It features full integration into John Deere’s guidance, precision agriculture software and advanced spray control systems.

The 300 series incorporates two models, namely the 332M and the 340M.

The 332M is powered by a 175hp 4.5l, four-cylinder John Deere PowerTech engine. It comes with a 3,200-litre tank and the option of booms from 24m to 28m.

The larger 340M model features the larger 225hp, 6.8l PowerTech engine. It features a 4,000-litre tank and the option of extending boom width up to 36m.

Both are offered with a steel or stainless-steel boom, automatically adjustable track width and are available with individual nozzle control.