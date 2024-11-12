The Fendt 620 Vario churns out a maximum 224hp from its 5l AGCO Power Core 50 engine.

This week saw the welcome return of the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show, held at Punchestown racecourse, and a return to its traditional indoor format for the first time since 2019. Over the past three days, 150 trade stands displayed their wares under more than four acres of roof space.

As we went to press, strong crowds were flocking to Kildare from all corners of the country to attend what is Ireland’s largest agricultural machinery show.

The movement of the show from its post Covid-19 summer dates to its new November slot has been widely welcomed by both exhibitors and visitors alike.

The mood appeared to be much more upbeat compared to what it has been in recent months, largely attributed to the good harvest and weather that has followed, extending the grazing season and allowing for a good winter sowing campaign.

By now, farmers and contractors are on top of the year’s busy workload, which has allowed many to carefully plan their machinery replacement and purchasing decisions for the coming 2025 season. Not only were a number of new machines launched at the event, but so too were a number of new dealer and brand partnerships, the majority of which we highlight below.

Fendt 620 Vario impresses showgoers

Catching the eyes of those who visited the Fendt stand was the new 620 Vario, the first of the all-new 600 Vario series tractors to arrive in Ireland. The 620 Vario is the flagship offering within the four-model four-cylinder range.

Maximum power outputs range from 164hp in the 614 Vario to 224hp in the 620 Vario. This includes Fendt’s Dynamic Performance boost system which adds an additional 15hp.

Power is sourced from the newly developed four-cylinder, 5l AGCO Power Core 50 engine which is paired up with the TA510 VarioDrive single range transmission. This is similar to that fitted in the larger tractor series such as the 700 Vario Gen7 and 900 Vario and this is its first time being offered in the medium power class.

The VarioDrive transmission continuously measures slip on all four wheels and, as a result, diverts power to those with the most grip for an independent four-wheel drive.

Other benefits of this transmission approach are said to include improved steering lock and reduced tyre wear.

Weighing in at 7,740kg, the 620 Vario model offers a power to weight ratio of 34.4kg/hp. Rear lift capacity is 9,790kg while the maximum permissible weight is 13,500kg.

The series is fitted with the same cab and controls as the larger six-cylinder tractors.

Pöttinger debuts Jumbo

Pöttinger debuted its new Jumbo 5300 series wagon at the show, which was first launched during the summer. Many of the same features, designs and aesthetics from the larger 7000 and 8000 series Jumbo wagons have been adapted on to the smaller range of 5000s. The new range is offered in six compact twin-axle models ranging from 32m3 to 54m3.

The new Jumbo 5000 models offer much of the same features, designs and aesthetics as the larger 7000 and 8000 series wagons.

The standard pickup is a 1.89m, six-tine version, which can be upgraded to the Profi version. This adds an extra tine bar and a further 46cm of working width.

Both pickups are controlled from both ends by steel cam tracks, with the tines set at a slight trailing angle to avoid them digging into the ground and damaging the sward.

It features an 800mm, 1.58m-wide rotor, which feeds the grass through the 45-knife swing-out knife bank.

Pöttinger says this delivers a theoretical chop length of 34mm.

An electro-hydraulically driven Autocut knife-sharpening kit is available.

The moveable front headboard is now standard, which Pöttinger claim offers an additional load capacity of 4.3m3 in comparison with a rigid-front version of the same length. This system automatically compacts the forage during loading. Pricing starts at €110,000 plus VAT.

Malone front plain mower

Further expanding its mower range, Malone Farm Machinery launched its brand new Procut 3000FP non-conditioner front mower at this week’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show. The new 3m (10ft) non-conditioner model shares a similar “pull-type” hydraulic flotation setup as the firm’s Procut 3000FC front-mounted conditioner model launched in 2023.

In terms of running gear, the 3000FP uses the renowned Comer gearbox and cutterbar with 25mm gears. Powering the cutterbar is a Walterscheid driveline with overrun protection. Each of its seven discs is equipped with two quick-fit blades.

Weighing in at 1,110kg, Malone has said that 100hp is the minimum power requirement.

Other standard features include central grease points, an adjustable swath gate and LED lights. A blindspot assist camera system is available as an option to further improve the visibility and overall safety when pulling out on to public roads. The 3000FP has a list price of €14,500 plus VAT.

The Malone Procut 3000FP uses a Comer gearbox and cutterbar.

Herron’s multipurpose beavertail dumper

Herron Engineering made a comeback to the FTMTA show this week, with its well-engineered multipurpose H2 trailer offering catching punters’ eyes. This beavertail rear loader (BRL) model features a unique ‘tail door within a tail door’.

The innovative H2 BRL model is a multipurpose dumper and low loader with a 12t total load capacity.

An internal beavertail built within the body reduces height for ease of loading plant and machinery.

The main party trick is the hydraulic “picture frame” door design.

The unique door within a door function works via a hydraulic lever valve.

The main party trick of the multipurpose trailer is the hydraulic ‘picture frame’ door design.

The adjustable ramp mounting bar drops to form a ramp at an 11-degree angle, leaving track machines easy to load. Each 25kg aluminium ramp then slides neatly under the trailer’s body for transport. It is shod on 445/19.5 SS wheels. The trailer is priced at €21,500 plus VAT.

Mastek combi pump

Mastek launched its combi pump set at the show. The combo sees Mastek join up its own Choir centrifugal pump and its PTO compressor, which has been beefed up to 280cfm, to work in tandem on the one linkage.

The company says it has a specially patented changeover clutch, which allows the operator to change from pumping slurry to blowing out the pipes, while still sitting in the tractor. Its compact design is 15% bigger than its standard PTO pump set.

The new combi pump set offers a compact design that is said to be just 15% bigger than the standard PTO pump set.

Mastek says it can also offer this product using a Bauer or Doda pump. It has a retail price of €34,000 plus VAT.

Auto Reel system

Mastek also launched its Auto Reel system. To operate it, the hose coupling is thread through four nylon rollers before putting the coupling into the reel trough. The nylon rollers are mounted on to a reversible screw, which rotates with a chain that is linked to a sprocket on the main hydraulic drive.

When the operator rotates the main spool, the screw rotates and moves the hose from one side to the other. Once the hose reaches either side, it automatically changes direction. This allows the operator to fill the reel without moving the tractor, a benefit when rolling up in narrow lanes and on wet ground.

The Auto Reel system on a 600m/800m reeler is €7,000 plus VAT.

Irish debut for Polish chaser bin

Kelly’s of Borris debuted the new modernised and improved Pronar T743M tri-axle chaser bin. The new T743M replaces the previous model T743. The biggest difference between the two is the capacity of the monocoque loading case, which has been increased to the full 43m3.

The T743M is priced at €92,500 plus VAT.

Using a triple-axle parabolic spring system with an active steering axle for easy manoeuvring, the T743m now features an in-field loading capacity of 29,400kg. The increased diameter of both the bin’s auger and the unloading pipe auger increases unloading ability to 700 tonnes per hour.

The two-segment screw conveyor has been automated and can be controlled hydraulically. The chaser bin is now fully remote controlled, including weight cells with a printout option direct from the tractor’s cab.

Four inspection windows on the front wall allow for better visibility during work.

The floor also has five bottom unloading doors. It’s now also fitted with a rollover cover operated from the ground. Kelly’s have sold 15 Pronar chaser bins in Ireland to date. The new T743M is priced at €92,500 plus VAT.

SlurryKat’s new FarmShoe

Bailey Machinery Services (BMS) displayed the new SlurryKat FarmShoe hybrid-style trailing shoe applicator for the first time at the event.

To begin, it has launched a range of sizes from 7.5m to 24m and more so suited for customers with smaller-capacity slurry tankers or farms facing more challenging or undulating terrain.

On its larger models, SlurryKat has opted to stick with the single fold design but instead go with a telescopic approach, minimising weight.

The system uses a galvanised divider to separate the grass canopy, before applying slurry through the trailing rubber boots. When the outer booms are folded for transport, the lower central bar raises simultaneously, closing outlet hoses and preventing any slurry residue from coming out.

Like SlurryKat’s other LESS applicators, the FarmShoe is equipped with its own macerator system. List prices for the range start at €16,000 plus VAT.

The SlurryKat FarmShoe uses a telescopic approach to wider working widths, keeping weight to a minimum.

New fuel bowser from Cashels

Cashels displayed a range of fuel bowsers, including its new three-point linkage model at this year’s show.

New to the market is the three-point linkage 1,000L-bunded fuel bowser. It’s designed for legally transporting fuels on the tractor’s linkage and on larger tool carriers.

The new three point linkage bowser is bunded and offers a capacity of 1,000l or 1,800l.

Its ADR-certified intermediate bulk container (IBC) is manufactured from 4mm mild steel and pressure tested. The IBC is surrounded by a bund to prevent any spillage in the unlikely event of the IBC leaking.

It features a filling point, pressure relief valve and dipstick beneath a hinged, lockable hatch.

The hatch is removable to allow inspection of the inside of the bowser. It’s available in 1,000l and 1,800l models. Prices start from €5,995 plus VAT.

Lemken debuts Solitair Zirkon power harrow combo

Lemken exhibited its new Solitair MR drill, which is coupled with the firm’s new generation of Zirkon MR power harrows. The new Zirkon MR is now approved for tractors up to 240hp.

The new mounting system means the working depth of the power harrow and the sowing depth of the seed drill are independent of each other. The Zirkon features hydraulic adjustment of the levelling bar and working depth.

Available in three and four metre working widths, the revamped Solitair MR series features a 1,500-litre tank, optionally available in a 2,000-litre capacity, which can be split 60:40 for simultaneous application of several mixes.

It also comes with the option of adding a 200-litre MultiHub to the tank, allowing mixed crop systems to be cultivated in a single pass.

The Solitair MR comes with the OptiDisc coulter bar with row spacings of 12.5cm or 15cm and features parallelogram-guided double-disc coulters and trailing depth control rollers. The coulter system is available in a hydraulic version (up to 70kg coulter pressure) and a mechanical version (up to 45kg coulter pressure). Both coulter pressure and seed depth can be adjusted independently of each other.

Seed placement depth for different crops can be set by applying a separate drilling depth setting to each second row. The new Solitair is equipped with two metering systems.

Each of these supplies one distributor with seeds, so that even the basic configuration offers width selection or half-width control. Prices start from €58,000 plus VAT.

The new mounting system means the working depth of the power harrow and the sowing depth of the seed drill are independent of each other.

Fliegl linkage-mounted loader

The three-point linkage front/rear loader from Fliegl attracted the attention of many showgoers as it made its Irish show debut. Phil Traynor, the Irish importer and distributor for Fliegl, Fransgard and Güttler put on a good display of implements.

The three-point linkage solution is designed to be a cost-effective solution for farms where the investment of a dedicated front-end loader or telehandler may not be justified. It can lift up to 1,500kg and reach a maximum lift height of 3.8m (12.6ft). It is equipped with a self-levelling linkage system and euro headstock. The loader is fully galvanised as standard and can be piped for a third service. It is priced at €3,950 plus VAT.

The Fliegl loader can be used on either front or rear three point linkage and has a lift capacity

Kubota M7004 makes first Irish appearance

Kubota dealer, FJS Plant Sales, debuted the all-new Kubota M7-174 Premium KVT at this week’s show, marking the updated flagship series first appearance on Irish soil.

The new M7004 tractors mark 10 years since the launch of the series back in 2014, which at the time signified a major leap for the Japanese brand. The latest M7004 tractors feature the proven 6.1l four-cylinder Kubota engine, which produces from 135hp to 175hp depending on the trio of models.

Like the current M7003, the M7004 offers a choice of either powershift or Kubota variable transmission (KVT), with the latter gaining updated pre-set droop settings for customisable transmission sensitivity and improved fuel efficiency. In addition, the K-Monitor benefits from a new quad-core processor that delivers expanded functionality and faster processing speeds

Other updates are geared around operator convenience, including repositioned fuel and DEF tanks, along with more accessible cab steps and a newly repositioned cooling pack offering better access to key components, while simplifying maintenance.

Updates to the new M7004 tractors include a new cooling pack and repositioned diesel tank.

Kverneland’s latest plough

Kverneland Group Ireland launched its new 2300 S-mounted reversible plough and the Exacta TL Geospread iDC to the Irish market at the show.

The 2300 S expands Kverneland’s ‘New Generation’ plough offering, designed for enhanced performance with aero-profile high legs for better soil flow, and the new design offers improved safety during transport. The Aero-profile legs are 80cm high, designed to prevent potential blockages in heavy residues, manure, cover crops or when ploughing deeper. The pre-shaped components feature limiting weldings to keep the soil flowing.

Available in three- to five-furrow variations, the plough is designed to be light and easy to pull.

Manual adjustment of the ploughing width takes place by adjusting one bolt. The plough features Kverneland’s established mechanical leaf spring system for non-stop ploughing. The working depth of the skimmers is centrally adjusted. Available with IS (trailer transport solution), the plough is designed to behave like a trailer in transport. The turnable cross shaft features up to 45 degrees offset during transport.

The plough is designed to be light and easy to pull.

High accuracy Bredal spreader

Atkins Farm Machinery showcased the latest kit from both its Bredal and Bogballe brands. The newest was the K110 XE-SE trailed spreader.

Making its Irish debut, the K110 XE-SE offers wider spreading widths with greater accuracy. It is the flagship model in terms of specification, offering the accuracy of the F10 series and the durability and practicality of the standard K Series models. Spreading widths of up to 30m are possible for lime, 40m for urea and 48m for commercial fertiliser. Aside from the rear spreading unit, the chassis, like on all K Series machines, has been updated to further improve strength and weight distribution.

The main difference with the spreading unit which allows the wider spread pattern is that the hydraulic discs are 6m apart.

The discs are supplied by two 40cm-wide hydraulically foldable side belts. The spreader uses integrated Isobus controls with dynamic self-calibrating weigh cells. Headland spreading and section control are all standard features. The spreader’s own hybrid power unit (optional) is powered by the tractor’s PTO to ensure constant performance.

Two spread discs are available for lime while there are three-disc types available for fertiliser. The spreader uses integrated Isobus controls with dynamic self-calibrating weigh cells.

Headland spreading and section control are all standard features. The unit is priced at €150,000 plus VAT.