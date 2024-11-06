Based near Castleisland in Co Kerry, RT Sales Ltd only completed its first prototype hedge cutter in 2020, and the new kid on the block has burst on to the Irish hedge cutting scene.

The company has evolved from RT Hedge & Tree Cutting Ltd, which was set up by Padraig Teahan and his father-in-law Johnny Reidy in 2008. Running hedge cutters since 1993, today, they run four hedge cutters on hire.

The new 1.2m cutting head design placed the bearing housing and grease nipple on the outside of the head, rather than on the inside. The spiral was tightened, which allowed them to fit two extra flails into the head for more overlaps.

For its first machine, an emphasis was put on the cooling system. The oil return line on the cutting head runs through the radiator. A thermostat on the return line activates the fan, to keep the system cool.

Proper cooling

A three times oversized radiator ensures proper cooling. In the cab is an electronic proportional CanBus control system.

To create a design that allowed hedge cutters to be easily interchangeable between tractors, the firm braced the hedge cutter on to the tractor’s hitch.

They note that this acts like a stabiliser, and keeps the machine steady. Components included Italian Bizarro gearboxes and French Roquet pumps and motors, which are all tried and tested.

Today, the RT ProArm hedge cutter range comes in three models. This includes the RT ProArm JA 2118, RT ProArm JA 2120, and the flagship RT ProArm JA 2122T.

The JA 2118 and the JA 2120 are fixed arm hedge cutters with 18ft and 20ft reaches, while the JA 2122T is a telescopic hedge cutter with 18ft to 22ft reach.