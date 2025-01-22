The 5M Series is equipped with a 1.3m wide spacious cab with an uprated, optional air conditioning system.

Massey Ferguson has chosen the LAMMA show for its public debut of its new 5M Series. The range features six tractors from 95hp up to the new, flagship, 145hp model (previously 135hp) – which was on display.

The new 5M lineup replaces the outgoing 5700 M range. The new tractors are finished in the latest Massey Ferguson family styling, including the diamond grey cab, and the new model logo design on the side of the bonnet, which is fronted by a black, ribbed grille.

The six models of the range are powered by the same 4.4l AGCO Power four-cylinder Stage V engine used in the previous 5700 M series. It now comes with a 24% larger fuel tank, which holds 198l.

The 5M come equipped with the Dyna-4 transmission, which has 16 forward and 16 reverse speeds, with a 40km/h Eco top speed.

Previously, 5700 M customers had the choice of a 12x12 mechanical or the Dyna-4 transmission. An open-centre, 58l/min hydraulic system is fitted as standard, while a 100l/min system is optional.

The 5M is equipped with a 1.3m wide cab with an uprated, optional air-con system. It features a flat floor and car-style pedals, with a large glass area. Comfort is improved thanks to a new, optional, cab suspension system.

For those after precision, all 5M tractors can come fitted with full MF Guide, including the Fieldstar 5 terminal (optional IsoBus), or as MF Guide ready. New units will land in Ireland later this year.