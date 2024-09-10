Malone Farm Machinery is set to enter the twin-rotor rake market with the launch of its Proline 610 centre delivery model at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

The Proline 610 twin-rotor centre delivery rake marks the Mayo firm’s first model to the range, with more models to arrive in due course. The Proline 610 has a total working width of 6.1m (20.5ft) as its model numbering suggest.

Transport width in its folded position is 2.65m (9ft) while measuring 3.8m (12.5ft) high.

The eight rotor Tedd-Air 1120T trailed tedder will make its first Irish show appearance at the Ploughing.

The two 2.8m (9.5ft) rotors are fitted with 11 tine arms, each of which are fitted with four cranked lift tines. The rotors are seated on four-wheel bogey systems, which are said to follow the toughest of ground contours.

A swath width adjustment feature allows the swath to be adjusted from 1.3m (4.5ft) to 1.7m (6ft).

Standard features include a steering axle, 340/55 R16 tyres, manual rotor height adjustment, a spare wheel and a parking stand.

A larger, higher-specification model with telescopic rotors offering working widths from 7.7m to 8.8m is said to be currently in development.

The Proline 610 offers a fixed 6.1m (20.5ft) working width.

The Ploughing will also mark the first Irish outing for Malone’s Tedd-Air 1120T eight-rotor trailed tedder model since its official launch at Agritechnica in Germany last November. It will be joined alongside the smaller Tedd-Air 570 5.7m four-rotor model and Tedd-Air 840 8.4m six-rotor model.

Malone will also display 13 mowers from its popular Procut range. Mower models will include everything from the side-mounted Procut 210 2.1m plain mower right the way up to the 3400MP (3.4m) heavy-duty plain mower and 3000MC (3.0m) side-mounted conditioner mower, as well as the 3000FC (3.0m) front conditioner model.

A range of side plain-mounted and conditioner mowers will be on display.

The trailed 3.0m conditioner Procut 3000TC model will also be on show alongside the firm’s Redline range of post drivers, log splitters and toppers.