This week marked the welcomed return of the indoor FTMTA Farm Machinery Show, which reverted to its traditional indoor format and winter time slot at the Punchestown Event Centre for the first time since 2019.

A total of 5,000 people descended on Punchestown for day one of the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show, followed by 7,500 on day two. As we write this on midday Thursday, 2,500 people have already come through the gates.

Dubbed as Ireland's largest dedicated machinery trade show, over 150 exhibitors have been showcasing their latest wares. The indoor event took place on Tuesday, Wednesday and today Thursday 12, 13 and 14 November.

Despite the machinery market having a relatively difficult year, the mood has been surprisingly upbeat at the show, with deals being confirmed on many stands across varying sectors. The good weather this autumn allowed for a successful harvest, a good planting season and extending the grazing season. This has almost reinstalled confidence into the sector.

The event seen a number of new machine launches from both Irish and international manufacturers, while a large number of new distribution agreements have been announced at the show, all of which mark its significance to the trade.