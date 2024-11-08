The McHale Plant Sales stand at the forthcoming FTMTA Farm Machinery Show will feature a crossover between certain items of farm machinery and those used in construction and materials handling.
Taking centre stage, from Komatsu’s WA wheel loader series, will be a WA320-8 unit. Specified for agricultural use, the WA320-8 is fitted with a 6.69l six-cylinder Komatsu engine, churning out 170hp. This is married up to an in-house built hydrostatic transmission with four speed ranges. It weighs just over 16t, has a maximum lift capacity of 11,500kg and a closed centre load-sensing hydraulic pump, with a 180l/min output.
Komatsu excavators
McHale Plant Sales will also exhibit the Komatsu PC138USLC-11 tight tail excavator. It weighs 15.6t and is equipped with a 97.2hp Komatsu engine. The closed centre piston-type pump produces 242l/min. The stand will also feature a lineup of Komatsu mini diggers and utility equipment – including a PC16MR-3, PC55MR-5 and PC80MR-5.
Prinoth mulcher
Other attractions on the McHale stand will be the Prinoth mulcher units. Exhibiting will be the remote-controlled Raptor 100 mulcher, complete with a heavy-duty mulching head. The Raptor 100 is fitted with a 75hp Deutz engine, coupled with a hydrostatic transmission capable of a forward speed of 6km/h. It’s fitted with 30cm-wide rubber tracks, as standard. Track width is adjustable from 120cm to 160cm and the ground clearance is 32cm. A rear winch system is available for enhanced safety on slopes. The mulching head is powered via a 34cc axial piston pump.
The FTMTA show takes place on 12th, 13th & 14th of November 2024 in Punchestown from 10am to 6pm daily, with the show opened to 8pm on Wednesday.
