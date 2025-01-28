This 1998 Fendt Favorit 924 Vario with 19,000 hours secured €50,000 plus VAT and fees.

An immaculate 1998 Fendt Favorit 924 Vario with 19,000 hours secured €50,000, plus VAT and fees, at Hennessy Auctioneers’ recent January monthly machinery auction.

January’s auction kicked off with a total of 740 lots going under the hammer in both the live and timed online auction, resulting in an 88% clearance rate.

The sale got underway before the special dispersal sale of potato and tillage equipment which saw 1,960 bidders registered.

The demand for clean well-cared-for equipment was the case on the day, with such lots commanding strong prices regardless of age or hours. The second-highest priced lot was a JCB 531-70 telehandler which sold for €20,000 followed by a Hitachi 13t digger which sold at €18,750, plus VAT. A 2006 Merlo P4014 telehandler sold at €17,500 plus VAT; a 1989 Ford 6810 series III sold for €10,350; a Eurospec low loader sold at €10,500; a 2015 McHale C460 straw blower sold at €10,000 plus VAT; a 2008 Chieftain 14T dump trailer sold at €8,000 plus VAT; and a Twose 6m ring roller sold at €7,600 plus VAT; and an Amazone one-pass seed drill sold at €7,350 plus VAT. Only lots listed as “plus VAT” were subject to VAT, all other lots had no VAT. Commission was charged at 5% on top of the prices quoted and subject to a maximum fee of €1,000/item.

Next month’s machinery auction is set to take place on Saturday 15 February.

This 2006 Merlo P4014 telehandler sold at €17,500 plus VAT and fees.

This 1989 Ford 6810 series III sold for €10,350.

This 2015 McHale C460 straw blower sold at €10,000 plus VAT and fees.

This 2008 Chieftain 14T dump trailer sold at €8,000 plus VAT and fees.