Clarke Agri Engineering has added three new offerings to its range of harrows.

Alongside a range of straw rakes, the heavy-duty combo is designed for repairing and aerating pasture while the heavy-duty harrow suits situations where more aggression is required.

The 3m heavy-duty combination features an adjustable levelling bar up front, which is followed by three rows of 8mm spring tines.

At the rear of the machine, customers have the option of fitting a hydraulically adjustable 400mm aerator roller or a 450mm prism roller. The aerator option is fitted with 42 blades, each measuring 80mm in length.

Doubling up as a ballast, the aerator roller has the capacity to hold 400l of water.

Adding to the versatility of the unit, both rear roller variants can be easily removed, if not needed, and used separately with the optional three-point linkage attachment. As with all of the Mayo firm’s products, galvanising is standard.

The new straw rake range spans three models, 3m, 7.5m and 9m.

The unit is priced at €8,000 including VAT without a seeder.

The heavy-duty harrow is similar to the heavy-duty combo unit in that it also offers the versatility of a removable rear aerator or prism roller. The main difference is that it features a front row of sprung break tines to break up any clods, followed by two rows of 12mm spring tines.