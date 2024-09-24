It comes with the option of hydraulically adjusting the levelling bar and the working depth on the go.

Kverneland Group Ireland brought its latest generation of Rotago F power harrows to the Ploughing last week. The recently launched range is available in a basic option or for the first time in an IsoBus version. The big update is that both versions come with the option of hydraulically adjusting the levelling bar and the working depth on the go.

The depth adaptation of the Rotago concept features a pushed gear case. This allows the adjustment of the rear roller from the cab without the operator having to readjust the three-point linkage. The design of the parallelogram linkage means that the gear case stays parallel to the ground.

The gear case and the levelling bar can also be lifted independently of each other.

With a 4m model on display, the Rotago F range is also available in working widths of 4.5m, 5m and 6m, all of which are folding.

Kverneland says that all adjustments are monitored by electronic sensor technology to protect against overload or misuse. The manufacturer says the pushed gear case concept is self-supporting and light, which offers better flexibility for adjustments and requires less energy.

