Spearhead will have an official brand presence at this year’s Ploughing Championships. The UK-based manufacturer will exhibit a broad range of hedge cutters for all customer types right up to the most professional of users which it aims to please with its latest Twiga Pro T70 model.

The Twiga Pro T70 is equipped with an 85hp hydraulic pump and 7m maximum reach thanks to its telescopic boom. Weighing 1,870kg, it is suited for larger tractors from 5,000kg.

Being a flagship model, aimed for professional users, it is equipped with a host of automation features such as the Autopilot float system and the Autolevel precision cutting system.

Autopilot is a fully automatic verge float system to maintain the optimum head and arm position regardless of the terrain or travel speed up to 22km/h.

The top of the range Propilot control system is standard on Pro model machines.

Being an electronic system as opposed to older mechanical type float systems, Autopilot reduces arm weight by more than 70kg.

Autopilot can be operated on three sensitivity levels – hard, medium or soft depending on ground conditions.

Autolevel is a feature whereby the hedge cutter has the ability to maintain the head angle without the need for constant manual adjustment.

Autolevel comes as standard on Pro and Flex models.

Keeping the operator in control, the Pro T70 is equipped with Spearhead’s top end electric proportional Propilot control system as standard.

Included as part of the control package is a large 10in touch screen terminal which leaves it possible for the operator to customise the location of different joystick functions.

Other models on the Spearhead stand are to include the Twiga Classic T65 model which is equipped with a 65hp pump and 6.6m reach, the Compact S50 Eco models and S49 model equipped with a 35hp pump and 4.9m reach.

A Multicut 300 rotary mulcher will also be present.

Features of which include a 3m cutting width, twin rotors each equipped with four blades and a flat underside to ensure an even mulch spread.