Tama says the product is manufactured using recycled materials, and can be recycled with conventional bale plastic.

EZ Web is the name of Tama’s latest round bale material innovation.

The new solution is constructed of at least 50% of the same plastic materials as stretch film (conventional bale wrap), but its neither a net or a net replacement film (NRF).

With this new product, Tama is targeting farmers and contractors, who run balers that can’t apply NRF, but who want a one-stop solution for removing film from bales using a bale shears.

Tama says it has engineered EZ Web to exclude plastics such as polypropylene (PP) and polyisobutylene (PIB), as they require the end user to separate them from the bulk of polyethylene or polythene (PE)-manufactured agricultural plastics.

Tama says that EZ Web uses two to three times less plastic per bale than NRF.

To start, the EZ Web will come in 3,600m rolls only. Specific pricing hasn’t been released, but Tama says pricing is on par with entry-level standard netting.

Tama notes it works on all standard net application balers. Similar to net, Tama recommends three layers to be applied to bales.

The company trailed the product in Ireland last year and will retail a limited amount of the material to the Irish market for the 2024 silage season, with an official launch set for 2025.