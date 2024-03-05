To offically launch the appointment, W&E Shirley Ltd is set to host an open day and demo event on the 27 March, between the hours of 10am and 5pm.

Argo Tractors Ireland, the Irish distributor of Landini and McCormick tractors, has appointed W&E Shirley Ltd as main agents for the Landini tractor brand. Based in Ballacolla, Co Laois, the family-run business is now in its third generation, having first opened its doors to the public in the 1950s.

Models from the Italian manufacturer’s 5,6 and 7 series will be showcased on the day.

As exclusive Irish distributor for the Agro-Lift machinery range, the dealership will also be demonstrating the Agro-Lift cultivator range on the day.

Argo Tractors took over from Argo Tractors UK last year as sole Irish distributor for Landini and McCormick in Ireland. Since then, the subsidiary has been working to restructure its dealer network, and this marks the second Landini dealer appointment since the formation of the Irish subsidiary.