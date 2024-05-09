Over the past decade, registration figures show that the loader, telehandler and pivot steer market has grown significantly in Ireland.

With this, we have seen the rise of several brands such as Kramer, Bobcat, Weidemann and Schaffer who all focus on this segment.

Weidemann launched its T7042 in Europe in 2021, which is the second largest in its seven model range. The first models arrived into Ireland last year. Thanks to Kirrane Machinery Ltd, we recently got the opportunity to put the handler through its paces.

Who are Weidemann?

Weidemann is a German machinery manufacturer who are part of the Wacker Neuson brand. The company is also the parent company behind other well-known loader manufacturer Kramer.

The company was founded in 1960 by the Weidemann brothers, Oswald and Reinhold, who started off producing components and devices.

Their great breakthrough came 12 years later with the invention of the Hoftrac, the small articulated wheel loader. This is still the manufacturer’s best seller.

In 2017, the manufacturer turned out its 100,000th machine. Today, its range includes articulated wheel loaders, telescopic loaders, telehandlers and centre pivot loaders.

One really nice function is the auxiliary flow management which allows the operator to regulate the oil flow (0-100%) to the hydraulic attachments.

Wilsons of Rathkenny in Co Antrim are the Irish importer, and have been since 2010. The distributor has a dealer network of eight dealers throughout the country.

Machine capacity

The T7042 was previewed through a video at Agritechnica 2019, first showcased at a Russian show at the end of 2021, and was later launched in Europe. Power is sourced from a 3.62-litre, four-pot Stage V Perkins 904J-E36TA engine. As standard, it comes with 122hp (91kW), but is also available to be ordered with 136hp (101kW) on tap, through the same engine, just different software. Weidemann use Diesel Oxydation Catalyst (DOC), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology to meet Stage V emission regulations.

Although we only clocked up about 30 hours on the machine, the four-cylinder engine proved efficient on fuel, while we also deemed AdBlue consumption to be on the lighter side.

The control panel is well laid out and the seven-inch terminal display is easy to read on the go.

One point we did note is that at 142l, the fuel tank is a bit on the small side for those with very long working days to get through. On a positive note, the single-piece bonnet provides super access to the air filters, oil filters, oil reservoirs and the radiator. The self-cleaning cooling system, thanks to the automatic reversible fan, means there’s one less maintenance issue to worry about.

The T7042 comes with 122hp as standard, but is also available to be ordered with 136hp on tap, through the same engine, with different software.

It features a lift height capacity of 7.30m, and sits under the company’s current flagship, the T9535 (9.85m/3.5t) model. The unit is also fitted with the same driver assistance Vertical Lift System as used in previous models. This provides for partial semi-automated telescoping movement with bucket, stacking and manual modes. The unit is 2.45m wide and the wheelbase is 2.95m.

Transmission

The series feature a hydrostatic two speed transmission, which is sourced from Bosch Rexroth. The two-range transmission comes in both 30km/h and 40km/h variants. The operator changes between the ranges by pressing a rocker switch to the right of the main joystick. When shifting between the ranges, the machine has to be at a complete standstill.

The telescopic handler is fitted with the reputable Italian-manufactured Cararro axles. These heavy-duty oil immersed axles have a central differential gear and planetary gears in the hubs. The machine features up to four steering modes, including two-wheel steering, four-wheel steering, crab-steering and semi-crab steering, the latter of which is optional.

The series feature a hydrostatic two speed transmission, which is sourced from Bosch Rexroth.

These modes can be easily changed with the switch of a button, while a semi-automatic wheel alignment feature helps the operator.

Hydraulics

As standard, the handler comes with a 138.6l/min hydraulic pump. However, the Irish importer is bringing the machines into Ireland as standard with the larger, sizeable 187l/min load-sensing hydraulic pump. With this, the hydraulics proved to be very smooth and fast, even when using several functions simultaneously.

One really nice function is the auxiliary flow management which allows the operator to regulate the oil flow (0-100%) to the hydraulic attachments through the joystick in the cab.

The manufacturer’s auto boom suspension uses a two-stage accumulator system, which allows it to adapt to different load sizes. The feature is managed according to the speed, and is set through the machine’s control terminal. Once a base speed is entered on the screen, the feature will be engaged when that forward speed is hit. The boom suspension can be easily switched on or off manually also through a button in the cab.

If the boom suspension was turned off, you would quickly notice as the feature greatly improves ride comfort. The boom cushion is a gift, and allows for a smooth motion when the boom is close to minimum and maximum angles, or close to full retraction, with a reduced sudden halting of steel on steel at high pressure.

Cab

Weidemann build the cab in-house and it’s the same cab as used in its smaller T7035 and larger T9535. It is easily accessed through the wide opening door. The four-pillar design features a curved front windscreen and a panoramic rear windscreen, which offers very good all-round vision. Vision to the right-hand side of a side boom machine is always a challenge with a machine of this type, but the sloped engine hood is a great help.

A range of headstocks are available.

The control panel is well laid out and the seven-inch terminal display is easy to read on the go. The cab is well finished, and features lots of various storage compartments, and a height and incline adjustable steering wheel. The steering wheel is also slightly positioned to the left of the cab, for easier use by the operator.

Trailer hitch

The machine we tried out was fitted with the optional trailer coupling hitch, rated to pull up to 16t. It comes with the option of various different systems including an automatic trailer coupling, automatic drawbar coupling, ball-hitch trailer coupling and auto-hitch trailer coupling. It comes with a third service and hydraulic trailer brakes.