Hennessy Auctioneers hosted its October online machinery auction last Saturday, 21 October.

Once again, a full yard of entries were catalogued, with over 770 lots presented for sale, including a number of smaller special dispersal sales.

A total clearance rate of 90% was met, breaking down to 81% from the live auction, and a further 9% achieved via the timed online auction feature, which closed on Monday morning.

With over 1,000 bidders registered, there was considerable interest in a number of the larger ticket items.

Sale

Topping the sale was a 2017 John Deere 6110M, with only 469 hours on the clock from new, which sold for €50,500.

This was followed by a 2014 Hitachi Zaxis 130 digger, selling for €29,500 plus VAT, a 2012 Broughan 20ft silage trailer selling for €15,000 plus VAT, a 2005 NC 24ft tri-axle low loader selling for €11,200, a JCB Loadall 525S (non-runner) selling for €10,200 plus VAT, a 2007 Barford 10t dumper selling for €10,000 plus VAT, a 2012 McHale straw blower selling for €8,800, a 1980 Massey Ferguson 590 selling for €8,750, a Herbst 14t dump trailer selling for €7,000 plus VAT, and a Watson 10ft land roller selling for €6,200.

All lots had no VAT unless stated “plus VAT”. Commission was charged at 5%, subject to a maximum fee of €1,000/item.

Hennessy’s next monthly online machinery auction will take place on Saturday, 18 November.

