Michael Doyle Auctioneers hosted a retirement machinery dispersal auction last Wednesday evening, 24 July. The sale was held on behalf of agricultural contractor Thomas Cosgrave of Knockbrack, Clonlara, Co Clare.

With 14 lots up for grabs, the auction took place online through the MartEye app and had over 8,000 viewers with 45 active bidders.

The auction consisted mostly of grass equipment.

The two ticket items were the 2016 Krone Big X 580 forage harvester which was bid to €90,000 but failed to sell and the 2006 Krone Big M MkII self-propelled mower which sold for €27,000.

Two 2018 Claas Axion 800 tractors were included, one with 7,600 hours and the other with 7,593 hours.

One was sold for €36,000 after the auction, while the other went unsold at €34,500.

The four silage trailers were in high demand. A 2024 full-spec Smyth Super Cube 40 sold for €25,600, followed by €22,200 for another 2022 full spec model.

A 2016 Smyth FM 18 Super Cube made €17,900, which was followed by a 2016 Smyth FM 16 making €11,700 and an 18ft Ruscon silage trailer made €8,400.

Other lots included a 3m Pöttinger power harrow with a Fiona mounted seeder selling for €4,600, a 14ft Folding silage fork sold at €2,300 and a JPM Fuel Bowser which sold at €1,500.

The majority of the lots in the sale were subject to VAT, while commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items sold above €1,001, capped at €2,000 per lot.

