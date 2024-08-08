This 16t Brughan dumper trailer is included in the sale.

Ashford Auctions, based in Aughrim, Co Wicklow, is set to host a machinery clearance auction this Saturday 10 August on behalf of those representing Pat Dowling and George Agar.

The auction, which kicks off at 11am, is scheduled to take place online via the LSL platform and onsite in Aughrim, Co Wicklow.

Over 60 lots have been scheduled so far and include tractors, loaders, diggers and trailers, as well as other various types of implements and agricultural machinery.

Highlight lots include a JCB 520-50 Farm Special; 2000 New Holland TS115; Kverneland 1614M side-mounted mower; Bomford B467 hedge-cutter; Massey Ferguson 135; 16t Broughan dump trailer; Claas Rollant 255 round baler; and a 2003 New Holland TD95 tractor.

The full catalogue of entries can be viewed online via the LSL website, while bidders must register in advance of the sale proceeding.

In pictures

This 2000 New Holland TS115 is up for grabs.

This 2003 New Holland TD95 and Tanco front laoder is up for grabs.

This tri-axle flat trailer is to go under the hammer.

Bomford B467 hedge cutter.

Major 750SP muck spreader.

JCB 520-50 Farm Special telehandler.