Argo Tractors Ireland, the newly formed subsidiary that has taken over from Argo Tractors UK as the main Irish importer and distributor of Landini and McCormick tractors in Ireland, has recently appointed a new parts manager for Ireland.

Galway native Luke Gardiner has been appointed to the role, having had considerable experience within the sector.

Previously, Luke held the position of French sales representative with Quality Tractor Parts, and in more recent times, with Ned Murphy Tractors/Massey Salvage based in Co Wexford.

Luke will now work closely with the Irish dealer network and the rest of the team at Argo Tractors Ireland.