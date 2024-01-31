Argo Tractors Ireland, the Irish distributor of McCormick and Landini tractors, has appointed P&D Agri Services Ltd, as main agents for the McCormick tractor brand. Based in Clonbern, Co Galway, P&D Agri Services first opened its doors in 2013.

Since then, the business has built up customers in Galway and the surrounding counties, through providing service and, in more recent years, retailing second-hand tractors. Up until now, the six-strong team was best known in the west as being independent Case IH, New Holland and Kverneland specialists.

Argo Tractors Ireland took over from Agro Tractors UK last year as the sole Irish distributor for the Landini and McCormick brands in Ireland.

Since then, the subsidiary has been working hard on the restructuring of its Irish dealership network, and this appointment marks its second new dealer this year.

L/R- Patrick Dolan and Derek Raftery.