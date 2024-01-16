The dealer is also the main agent for brands such as Deutz-Fahr, Schaffer, Krone and more.

GT Bunning has appointed Jim Power Agri Sales LTD as a main agent for its range of rear-discharge spreaders.

Jim Power Agri Sales LTD is based in Tallow, Co Waterford, and according to the dealer, will be covering the Munster region for Bunning.

The dealer is also the main agent for brands such as Deutz-Fahr, Schaffer, Krone, Amazone, Abbey, Smyth, AgriSpread, Spearhead and Quicke.

Distribution

This follows the news we reported last August where the English manufacturer changed its distribution in Ireland.

It appointed both Leinster Farm Machines and the three-depot dealer Gordon Hegarty and Sons as main agents. Meanwhile, Hunter Kane and Son in Co Antrim serves as the main agent for Northern Ireland.

The Bunning range comprises vertical auger and horizontal disc machines from 6m3 right up to 40m3 Lowlander Widebody machines.