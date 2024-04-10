The dung spreader and trailer producer are understood to be attempting to find a solution with the administrators, and potentially return to business in due course.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that KTwo, the well-known English machinery manufacturer, has gone into administration, having fallen into financial difficulties.

One of the UK’s largest manufacturers, the dung spreader and trailer producer is understood to be attempting to find a solution with the administrators, and potentially return to business in due course.

Based in Buckinghamshire, Ktwo was founded in 1988 and started building muck spreaders in 1992. In 2019, the company bought Warwick Trailers along with the 52,000sq ft factory near Hampshire.

This tripled Ktwo’s production capacity. However, it required a significant investment to modernise the facility, which coincided with a downturn in demand.