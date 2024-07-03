Although the global machinery market has slowed over the past 12 months, it’s not all doom and gloom as it tends to be when manufacturers get the opportunity to knuckle down and focus on R&D.

Claas has done exactly this as well as take the opportunity to restructure and expand a number of its manufacturing facilities.

ForageGo is one such project that is ongoing at the group’s centre of excellence for forage harvesting, located in South Germany within the heart of the grassland region, Bad Saulgau.

By 2025, Claas will have spent over €50m at the 180,000m2 facility which is today responsible for the production of the Disco mower range, Volto tedders, Liner rakes as well as Jaguar crop flow components.

Production capacity

Previously responsible for the production of the Cargos forage wagon range, the additional production capacity on site has been consumed by Liner rake production.

A new 9,500m2 logistics centre is also currently under construction.

One of the first phases of ForageGo was to modernise production of the Volto tedder range and Jaguar crop flow by transferring assembly to a new hall on site. To keep up with increased capacity, Claas’ logistics partner has also committed to significant investment within Bad Saulgau, building a new 75,000m2 warehouse.

In line with the ongoing factory updates, Claas has just launched a number of updates to its grass-line.

Seven new Disco mower models

Claas has revamped its Disco lineup of rear combination mowers, to now offer a total of 15 different configurations with working widths from 8.3m to 10.7m.

New models include the 8500 Trend, 9300 Comfort, with either steel tine (C) or roller conditioners (RC), 1100 Comfort non-conditioner and the 9300 Direct Swather and 9300 C Autoswather.

As part of the new generation of Claas mowers, all are fitted with dark grey canopies as opposed to the traditional white colour. All the proven Claas features such as its low-speed drive concept (850rpm) and Active Float cab actuated ground pressure adjustment system remains common across the newcomers. Also, fitted to all new models is a Hardox reinforced conditioner plate for better resistance against stone chips.

No frills rear mower combo

The Disco 8500 Trend entry level rear butterfly mower combination is available with either a steel tine (C) or (RC) roller conditioner option. This basic 8.3m combination has been designed to have a low overall weight for use with mid-frame tractors from 160hp.

Keeping things simple, the Disco 8500 is operated via two spool valves with pre-selection on the Cemis 10 control terminal and is manually protected using a mechanical breakback protection system.

Roller conditioner models can also now be optioned with a double roller drive, an option first introduced on the Disco 9700 RC in 2023.

The Disco 8500 Trend range is a no frills butterfly combination for tractors from 160hp.

With the influx of wholecrop cereals and delicate forage legumes such as clover which are not best suited to steel tine conditioners due to head loss and crop damage, Claas becomes the latest manufacturer to offer a non-conditioner mower combination with a grouping option. The Disco 9300 Direct Swather (DS) model uses an auger system to conveyor the crop into a central swath.

Crop can also be laid out behind just one or both mower beds for a full spreading width by just raising the rear hoods. No strangers to building augers, Claas has chosen a tapered auger whereby the flights double in height between the outer and inside ends of each bed.

This is to accommodate the volume of forage accumulated across the width of each mower bed. A shear bar type design at the auger outlet is designed to prevent blockages.

Belt and pulley drive

Each auger is driven from the outer end which sees the drive shaft on each mower pass through the central pivot support arm to a belt and pulley drive which powers the auger. The 9.1m Disco 9300 DS has a 180hp plus power requirement and can be operated via Isobus, or using the Cemis 700 or 1200 terminals.

Replacing the popular Disco 9200 are the new 9300 models which now feature a number of new features and updates. For die-hard conditioner users still requiring belt mergers, Claas has introduced the 9300 C Auto Swather (AS).

The Disco 9300 C Auto Swather has gained a number of updates including an automatic side shifting fucntion.

Essentially, this new 9.1m combination benefits from the high level of specification previously only offered on the side shifting 9700C AS.

Therefore, an automatic side shifting function can now seamlessly adjust working width/overlap as well as automatic slope control which regulates individual belt speed and ground pressure when working on slopes to ensure optimum swath formation while minimising drift.

The Auto Swather units have also been upgraded, now with reduced running noise, lower overall weight and four lower supports for improved stability in heavy crops. Their centre of gravity has also been improved when folded out of use.

Comfort functions

Revised linkage geometry and a new stand design improves the attachment and removal of the unit. A suite of Isobus comfort functions and user aids such as slope control have been integrated.

The new 10.7m Disco 1100 non-conditoner model.

Claas has also introduced a non-conditioner version of its Disco 1100 for certain markets. The new 1100 has a telescopic width adjustment from 9.6m to 10.8m. Despite having two 3.8m beds, the unit folds below 4m for transport.

Until now the Claas portfolio of tedders topped out at 13m. This now expands to 15m following the addition of four new trailed models across two working widths.

Making up the four models, the new 1300 T 13m and 1500 T 15m are available with or without a steering axle option (TS).

The unique self-steering chassis is only designed to engage while turning in working position on the headland. Once raised out of work, the steering system automatically aligns to the direction of travel.

Both models feature a new frame and chassis which have been designed to keep the centre of gravity close to the axle for maximum strength and the accommodation of tyre sizes up to 500/ 55 R20. Claas remains using its 1.5m rotors of which there are 14 in total on the flagship 1500 T/TS model and 12 on the 1300 T/TS.

The Volto 1500 TS trailed 15m tedder is the largest tedder built by Claas to date.

Claas continues to use its Max Spread crop flow system which sees each rotor fitted with six tines equally angled at 29.3 degrees. The spreading angle can be adjusted from 12 to 16 degrees without the need for tools.

Central height adjustment is done via a crank handle on the left of the chassis. The rotor frame features double hinged arms for optimum ground following.

Upgraded driveline

The driveline has also been upgraded and now includes a stronger Permalink HD finger drive system. Shaft speed has been increased by 50% to reduce torque on the drive shafts. An encapsulated drive on each is now said to extend maintenance intervals.

A single acting spool controls the lift ram while a double acting ram is used to operate the folding of the rotor frame. Where fitted, the optional border kit requires an additional single acting service.

Claas presented its new Rollant 630 RC Uniwrap fixed chamber combination baler wrapper at the event. Dubbed as a replacement for the current 400 series, the 630 benefits from a number of modifications throughout resulting in improved performance.

Having put a pre series machine through its paces in the UK for some time now, Claas believes its latest offering will be a confident contender on the Irish and UK market.

The 2.1m pickup features an updated cam track design and durable plastic tine bands.

The Rollant 630 is being offered with the new 2.1m Multiflow pick-up, available with either four or five cam-controlled tine bars. A new cam track is said to reduce the overall power requirement by 20% while quick release plastic pickup bands improve maintenance.

The Roto Cut main rotor features 8mm double tines made from double-hardened boron steel. Four rows of tines feed the crop into the chopping unit. The knife bank can accommodate up to 25 knives capable of a theoretical chop length of 44mm.

Cutting floor

The dual bank allows knives to be engaged in groups of 25, 13, 12 or 0, all of which can be done from the cab. The Pro cutting floor can be lowered up to 30mm to allow blockages to pass through. An optional early warning system is available to alert the operator as to the pickup’s load capacity.

The new Rollant 630 has gone from four drive chains to three heavier duty chains and sprockets. Meanwhile, the chain lubrication systems oil container has been increased to 7.2l. The central lubrication system has also been redesigned, with the option of a Plus central lube system now available which also supplies the complete wrapping table with grease. The chassis has also been redesigned and now offers a 20% increase in strength for improved durability thanks to 20mm steel profiles.

The Rollant 630 RC Uniwrap features a stronger chassis and sees improvements made to its chamber and wrapping unit.

Inside the 1.25m x 1.20m bale chamber are 16 ribbed steel rollers which now benefit from heavier 55mm drive shafts, enabling higher density bales.

The rear tailgate mounting is also now more robust. The tipping cradle has been beefed up and now offers a faster transfer cycle than before.

Although believed to be standard UK and Irish spec, an option Claas continues to offer is its Maximum Pressure System Plus (MPS). A pivoting three-roller segment in the tailgate delivers extra pressure for more dense bales.

At the start of the cycle, these rollers pivot into the chamber to start the compaction cycle early on, causing the bale to rotate at a 90cm diameter. The MPS pressure setting can be adjusted from the cab.

Binding and wrapping

As is standard on most modern machines, the option is there for net or film binding. With a high speed drive up to 36rpm and an improved hydraulic brake, the wrapping process too has been shortened. Claas claims it can wrap six layers of film with a 52% overlap in just 23 seconds. Pre-stretch in the two wrap film dispensers can be adjusted to 67 or 82%.

The Rollant 630 RC Uniwrap can be operated via the Cemis 700 terminal or via Isobus. Meanwhile, a Cemis 100 terminal is provided at the rear of the machine to operate wrapper related functions at ground level.