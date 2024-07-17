Belgium machinery manufacturer Joskin has begun construction of a new factory in Luxembourg.

The new facility will manufacture its range of dung spreaders and larger trailers.

With five production sites in Belgium, Poland and France, the firm said Luxembourg was chosen based on the site it secured in addition to an available local skilled workforce.

Due to a delay in securing building permits, construction started in December 2023, almost a year after the estimated date.

The completion of the construction is scheduled for the end of October 2024 and the start of the installation of the major equipment is scheduled for January 2025.

Joskin says that this new 15,800m² site, built on a 6.2ha plot, is scheduled to be commissioned in the third quarter of 2025.

It will house the assembly of large monocoque tipping trailers and a range of Joskin muck spreaders.