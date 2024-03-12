Cavan-based Carroll Engineering and Agri Services is one of the eight agricultural contractors taking part in the series.

The TG4 documentary Contractors returns to the television on 21 March at 9.30pm for a second season.

Featuring eight different agricultural contracting crews from Co Meath, Co Waterford, Co Cork, Co Kerry, Co Cavan and Co Donegal, the series which has been recorded over a 12-month period highlights the highs and lows, as well as some of the challenges faced by the sector. Each one of the eight episodes is defined by a separate theme based on the time of year and the work involved.

For those who miss the Thursday airing of the show, it will be repeated on Sunday nights.

The eight agricultural contractors taking part are Carroll Engineering and Agri Services, Co Cavan; Lane Agri Contracting, Co Meath; Colm Curran Agri, Co Meath; Boyle Plant Hire, Co Donegal; Kelly Agri & Plant Hire, Co Cork; Cotter Agri Services, Co Waterford; Ross Agri, Co Cork and Swan Agri, Co Meath.