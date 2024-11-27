This year's series aired from March and featured eight episodes. \ Philip Doyle

TG4 and New Departures Media have put a call out for interested farm contracting outfits big and small to take part in the 2025 series of its series Contractors.

The series showcases the work of contractors over a 12-month period and featured eight different outfits in this year’s production.

They were Co Cavan’s Carroll Engineering and Agri Services, Co Donegal’s Boyle Plant Hire, Co Waterford’s Cotter Agri Services, as well as Lane Agri Contracting, Swan Agri and Colm Curran Agri all from Co Meath and Cork’s Kelly Agri & Plant Hire and Ross Agri.

Two series have aired so far and each series’ eight episodes focused on a different element of the farming year.

The call was put out to all types of contractors and those interested can email contractorsTG4@gmail.com before 20 December to be in with a chance of TV fame.