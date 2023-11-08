The Mini Agri-e 26.6 offers a maximum lift capacity of 2.6t and a maximum reach of 6m.

Dieci has announced that it will debut its new fully electric Mini Agri-e telehandler at Agritechnica.

The new model will be presented alongside the firm's Agri Farmer hybrid model, which was first seen at Eima show in Bologna last year.

It is equipped with a 19kW motor for transmission and a larger 22kW motor to power the hydraulic system. The maximum speed of the Agri-e is 24km/h.

Power is supplied from a lithium-ion battery, with the addition of a second battery optionally available. The battery has a maximum power output of 44kWh.

Although a broad assumption, Dieci quotes the Mini Agri-e as being capable of working for a full day on one charge cycle.

Hybrid telehandler

The Agri Farmer hybrid model, on the other hand, features a hybrid boost system, which replaces the model's standard 107hp (79kW) engine with a 74hp (55kW) Kubota unit (non-AdBlue) which is married with a 10kW electric drive system.

By activating only when necessary, the hybrid boost system provides the necessary electric power only when required.

The batteries are recharged during operation when maximum power is not called upon, removing the need for plug-in charging.

According to Dieci, the loader is fully capable of working without the hybrid pack, enabling work to continue when the battery is low.

While this hybrid technology is this awaiting its commercial launch, we expect to find out more at Agritechnica next week (12-18 November).