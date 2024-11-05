The flagship TM420S will be present on the ECI stand.

Irish JCB importer and distributor ECI will be attending next week’s FTMTA show with a range of loader models, as well as the popular 4220 Fastrac iCON model.

Showcasing the variety of the JCB range, ECI will exhibit a TM420S articulated telescopic wheel loader, a 532-70 Xtra Agri Loadall, a Teleskid 155 skid steer and a 435s articulated loading shovel.

Punters will be able to get up close to the 4220 Fastrac iCON model. The latest iCON models are now standard across the five-model range of 4000 and 8000 series tractors and offer a considerable leap forward in terms of features and functionality.

Compared with the previous generation, the armrest console and 12in touchscreen display offer total flexibility for control allocation, alongside a new transmission control strategy.

A 4220 model will represent the Fastrac tractor range at the FTMTA show.

The range is equipped with a fully-integrated Isobus terminal and JCB’s own GPS guidance.

iCON models feature Smart Transmission Control, a new speed-based system that allows operators to set the required forward speed and leave the tractor to do the work of balancing engine speed and gear ratio to achieve that speed under changing load.

The new joystick also comes with a range of customisable driving options, allowing the operator to configure it as they wish. Joystick and pedal driving modes no longer have to be pre-selected and are automatically selected when either control is used.

The Loadall 532-70 Agri Xtra has a 7m lift height and a maximum lift capacity of 3,200kg. The telehandler is powered by a 4.8l JCB EcoMax engine, capable of churning out 150hp.

The machine can be equipped with a 40km/h six-speed Autoshift transmission or JCB’s DualTech VT 2-in-1 transmission.

The latter uses both hydrostatic and powershift elements. Any task that uses speeds of under 19km/h activates the hydrostatic drive, while faster applications up to 40km/h automatically switch over to powershift drive.