Farmhand has been distributing Amazone agricultural machinery for almost 60 years and was recently appointed sole distributors for the Amazone ground care range.

This features a grass-cutting and collection mower range, that include compact tractor-mounted, semi-trailed, trailed and self-propelled machines.

This will be headed up by Farmhand’s Adrian Leech, who has many years of experience in ground care equipment.

Farmhand is planning to develop a new ground care dealer network in Ireland and Northern Ireland for sales and service, in the coming months.