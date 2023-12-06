Farmhand has been distributing Amazone agricultural machinery for almost 60 years and was recently appointed sole distributors for the Amazone ground care range.
This features a grass-cutting and collection mower range, that include compact tractor-mounted, semi-trailed, trailed and self-propelled machines.
This will be headed up by Farmhand’s Adrian Leech, who has many years of experience in ground care equipment.
Farmhand is planning to develop a new ground care dealer network in Ireland and Northern Ireland for sales and service, in the coming months.
