This 2021 John Deere 8500i forager harvester complete with Harvest Lab has 346 drum hours.

Mid Ulster Auctions will host a timed online machinery auction on behalf of Co Fermanagh agricultural contracting business JP Agri, situated just outside Enniskillen.

According to the Co Derry-based auction house, the sale is being held as a result of an ongoing business restructure.

The timed auction will go live on Friday 17 November at 9am and remain open until Tuesday 21 November at 11am, at which point lots will begin closing, separated by one minute intervals.

The fleet consists of modern Massey Ferguson tractors, two John Deere forage harvesters, a Krone Big M, two JCB wheel loaders and a range of slurry tankers, trailers and other grass and slurry related implements.

In total, 57 lots have been catalogued to go under the hammer.

Viewing takes place by appointment on Friday 17 November at 337 Sligo Road, Letterbreen, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, BT74 9FH.

Silage equipment

Some of the larger ticket items set to be rehomed include a 2021 John Deere 8500i forage harvester, complete with Harvest Lab and 346 drum hours; a 2010 John Deere 7350 forage harvester with 2,029 drum hours; a 2010 Krone Big M 400 with 4,253 engine and 2,624 mowing hours; a 2014 JCB 435S wheeled loader with 5,868 hours; and a 2007 JCB 414S with 7,947 engine hours.

Also included are 2020 Pottinger Novacat A10 rear combination mowers and a 2020 Novacat 301 Alpha front mower; a 2020 Pottinger Top 842C 8.4m; and a 2008 Pottinger HIT 800NZ tedder, alongside three 18t and one 16t P Donnelly silage trailers.

A 2019 12ft Redrock and a 2019 14ft JCB folding silage forks are also included.

This 2021 John Deere 8500i forager harvester complete with Harvest Lab has 346 drum hours.

This 2020 John Deere 7350 forager has a total 2,029 drum hours.

This 2010 Krone Big M 400 has 4,253 engine and 2,624 mowing hours clocked.

This 2014 JCB 435S has 5,868 hours on the clock.

This 2007 JCB 414S has 7,947 hours on the clock.

These 2020 Pottinger Novacat A10 rear combination mowers and groupers will go under the hammer.

2020 Novacat 301 Alpha front mower.

2008 Pottinger HIT 800NZ six rotor tedder.

2020 Pottinger TOP 842C twin rotor rake.

2009 Kane 12t (16ft) silage trailer.

Three 18t and one 16t P Donnelly silage trailers alongside one Kane 12t trailer are included in the sale.

This 2022 18t (18ft) P Donnelly silage trailer is one of four for sale.

2019 JCB 14ft folding silage fork.

Tractors

Six Massey Ferguson tractors are included in the sale and starting with the newest comprises a 2022 6715S Dyna-6 with 2,357 hours; a 2019 7626 Dyna-6 with 9,750 hours; a 2016 7726 Dyna-6 with 5,206 hours; a 2014 7618 Dyna-6 with 8,193 hours; a 2014 7618 Dyna-6 with 8,872 hours; and a 2014 7624 Dyna-VT with 9,744 hours.

This 2022 Massey Ferguson 6715S has just 2,357 hours.

This 2019 Massey Ferguson 7626 Dyna-6 has 9,750 hours.

This 2016 Massey Ferguson 7726 Dyna-6 has 5,206 hours.

This 2014 Massey Ferguson 7618 Dyna-6 has 8,193 hours.

This 2014 Massey Ferguson 7618 Dyna-6 has 8,872 hours.

This 2014 Massey Ferguson 7624 Dyna-VT has 9,744 hours.

Slurry equipment

Other standout equipment includes two 2019 Slurrykat tandem axle slurry tankers, one of which is 3,000 gallon and the other 4,000 gallon; and a 2023 Redrock 4,000 gallon tandem axle tanker.

A 2022 Slurryquip 12m and 2020 9m Agquip umbilical dribble bars are included in the auction, alongside three slurry pumps (one unused), reelers and slurry hose.

Two agitators, two air compressors and a selection of dual wheels completes the range of slurry equipment up for grabs.

Three fresh tandem axle slurry tankers are included in the sale, two of which are 2019 Slurrykat 3,000 & 4,000 gallon models and one 2023 4,000 gallon Redrock.

This 2019 Slurrykat 3,000 gallon tanker is one of three tankers included in the auction.

This 2022 12m Slurryquip dribble bar will be sold alongside a 9m Agquip dribble bar.

This 2020 9m Agquip dribble bar is included in the sale.

2019 Bauer SX1000 slurry pump.

This unused 2022 Bauer SX1000 slurry pump will be included in the auction.

Other equipment

Other equipment worthy of a mention includes a Bomford Hawk Evo 5.4 hedge-cutter; Kverneland three furrow reversible plough; a 2009 Toyota Hilux with 147,141 miles; and a 2009 Ford Ranger with 121,495 miles.

Registration for bidding opens 48 hours prior to the auction starting and can be done via www.midulsterauctions.com and paying a £1,000 refundable deposit.

A full catalogue can be found on the Mid Ulster Auctions website also.

Commission will be charged at 15% on prices up to £3,000 and 10% on prices between £3,001 and £5,000. All prices on or above £5,001 will be subject to 5% commission.

All commission is subject to VAT.

Commission on lot one (2021 John Deere 8500i forage harvester) will be charged at 3% plus VAT.