Maurice Kelly has been elected as the new vice-president of the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA). He succeeds Rob Hill in the role, the harvester territory manager with John Deere, who is leaving the industry to return to full-time tillage and drystock farming in Wicklow, alongside his father.

Maurice Kelly has served on the FTMTA’s executive council for almost 20 years. He was elected as vice-president at the FTMTA Council meeting held on Friday 10 May.

He is the managing director of Kelly’s Agricultural Machinery (KAM), more commonly referred to as Kelly’s of Borris and Kelly’s of Laois.

“FTMTA is delighted to have an industry professional of Maurice’s calibre elected as vice-president.

“Kelly’s of Borris is one of the best-known farm machinery dealerships in Ireland and is the largest Claas dealer in the country, in addition to its JCB, Horsch, Redrock, Smith and DALBO franchises.

“Maurice will bring a huge level of knowledge and enthusiasm to the role and we’re delighted to have him on board,” said FTMTA executive director Michael Farrelly.