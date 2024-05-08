Àfter outdoor summer shows for the past two years, the 35th edition of the show has been moved to the new winter date in reaction to industry demands.\ Philip Doyle

The Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has opened its online applications portal for exhibitors to book their stand for the 2024 Farm Machinery Show, set to take place from 12 to 14 November at Punchestown Event Centre.

Exhibitors can log on to the association's website to book their show space, be it indoor, indoor and outdoor or a shell stand.

The 35th edition of the show has been moved to the new winter date in reaction to industry demands.

FTMTA executive director Michael Farrelly outlined: “We have five indoor stand types to choose from, ranging from 50 square metres all the way up to 400 square metres in 50 square metre increments.

"In terms of the indoor/outdoor stands, there are seven different size options available, with the larger stand areas (200 to 400 square metres indoor and up to 200 square metres outdoor) ideally designed for exhibitors who are keen to showcase the scale of the machinery.

Shell stands

“In addition, we have three shell stand schemes available: 10.5 square metres, 21 square metres and 31.5 metres (all indoor), so we believe we have created an offering which is suitably tailored with all manufacturers in mind. And should exhibitors have bespoke requests when it comes to their stand, we’ll do our utmost to accommodate them.

“Any exhibitor making full payment of their show fee by Friday 14 June will receive a number of free customer invitation tickets (10 for an open stand and five for a shell stand).

“There’s no duplication of brands at the Farm Machinery Show. Each exhibitor is either a manufacturer, importer and distributor of the machinery which they will have on display, which remains one of our show’s distinctive and enduring selling points,” Michael outlined.

Some major exhibitors already confirmed to be in attendance at the November event are Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Valtra, Landini, McCormick, Case IH and New Holland. Meanwhile, Kubota, John Deere and Claas are also confirmed.