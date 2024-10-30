Dutch compact loader manufacturer Tobroco Giant has recently introduced a new generation of compact loaders for its construction, agriculture and landscaping industries.

The G2400, G2400HD, G2550HD and G2550HD+ are the newcomers and offer a number of new features including advanced hydraulics.

The new G2400 and G2400HD are powered by a 26hp engine, while the G2550HD and G2550HD+ are equipped with a 50hp Kubota engine, the latter featuring a regenerative DOC DPF system to meet Stage V emissions standards.

Each model is equipped with four hydraulic wheel motors instead of a traditional axle, which allows key components such as the engine to be positioned lower within the frame.

With the exception of the G2400 - which has a single speed range - all models feature two speed ranges. The G2400 delivers a traction force of 13kN and reaches a maximum speed of 12km/h.

With the G2400HD, this increases to 18kN with a two-speed range capable of 20km/h.

The G2550HD features an 18kN traction force and top speed of 25km/h, while the G2550HD+ model offers a traction force of 24.5kN with a maximum speed of 28km/h.

Single pump

The G2400, G2400HD and G2550HD are equipped as standard with a single pump delivering 40l/min up to 210 bar, with optional upgrades including a Power Flow option offering 50l/min up to 210 bar.

The G2400 and G2400HD will be available with a Single Flow option that provides 40l/min up to 210 bar, with an additional pump delivering a 33l/min up to 150 bar.

Besides the option of Power Flow, for the G2550HD, single flow is providing 50l/min with an additional pump boosting 60l/min at 150 bar.

All models come equipped with a longitudinal differential lock as standard and an optional lateral differential lock and automatic parking brake.

Cab

Inside the cab, updates have been made to further improve operator comfort.

The operator seat features an integrated armrest console, meaning all controls are well positioned for the operator.

Other features include a flat floor, adjustable steering column and an intuitive display. Customers can choose between a standard ROPS/FOPS safety roof, a convenient folding roof or a fully enclosed cab.

Customers can choose between three boom configurations: standard, X-Tra and tele.

The standard boom delivers a higher reach up to 2,869mm, while the X-Tra boom enhances tipping loads up to 2,140kg for the G2400 and G2400HD and 2,460kg for the G2550HD and G2550HD+, with a slightly lower reach. Boom suspension is optional on all models.

Production of the new models will commence late in 2025.