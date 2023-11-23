The John Deere stand was one of the main attractions at Agritechnica. It was that big, it had 280 staff on the stand!

A record number of 470,000 visitors from 149 countries attended this year’s Agritechnica.

This follows a four-year absence of the renowned week-long exhibition due to COVID-19.

With attendance up by 20,000, the world-famous machinery show took place from 12 to 18 November at Hanover, Germany.

With 2,812 exhibitors from 52 countries, showgoers were treated to 24 halls of back-to-back machinery stands. This year's exhibition included a strong Irish representation, with 15 manufacturers showing their latest wares.

In addition, exhibitors noted that a huge amount of Irish machinery enthusiasts made the trip overseas to check out the latest ware, trends and technology in the world of machinery.

The DLG has set the dates for the next Agritechnica, with the event scheduled to take place from 9 to 15 November 2025.

In pictures

The flagship Claas 990 forager in smart livery.

The launch of the first model of Deutz-Fahr's new Lamborghini edition 6190 TTV took place during the fair.

This gantry-style 1,100hp tractor unit built by Nexxat was showcased married to a 15.5m, 31-row Geringhoff Patriot maize header. Apparently, this combination can cut up to 200t/hour.

What about this Unimog on Krone butterflies?

New Holland launched a raft of new kit, including more electric and methane powered tractors and a flagship combine.

Big slurry kit was all the fashion in the slurry halls.

We got a chance to see the first re-branded Sulky kit in its new Sky Agriculture white livery.

Claas showcased a prototype autonomous Xerion.

Valtra showcased its range of fifth generation tractors.

Kuhn showcased an autonomous robot.

An overview of the Lemken stand.

Check out this 20,000-litre tri-axle sprayer.