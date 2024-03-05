The latest Horsch Leeb PT and VT self-propelled sprayers feature a new cab, which is based on the latest variant from Claas.

The manufacturer says the new cab is quieter, more spacious and features more intuitively designed controls that have been specifically tailored to crop care, to create a productive environment.

It features an advanced A-column terminal as standard and a new Leeb-designed armrest and joystick control systems specific for crop care applications.

Category IV filtration is fitted as standard and pneumatic four-point cabin suspension is available as an option for those looking for more comfort.

Leeb VT sprayer with variable track

The new Horsch Leeb VT is the first sprayer to feature the new cab. It combines variable track adjustment with the performance of a Leeb PT self-propelled sprayer.

Horsch says the flexible track adjustment is ideal for mixed-crop farms and contractors requiring varying row widths between 1.8m and 2.4m, assisting with stability in the field and manoeuvrability on the road.

Leeb VT features a 5,000- or 6,000-litre tank, with a 230hp and 300hp Stage 5-compliant engine respectively.

Pneumatic four-point cabin suspension is available as an option for those looking for more comfort.