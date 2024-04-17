The new sales and service branch is located in Seward, Nebraska.

Last July, Agrifac announced that it would break into the United States in order to expand its operations.

Less than a year later, the manufacturer is set to officially open an office and workshop facility in Seward, Nebraska.

The grand opening will take place on Tuesday 23 April.

CCO Roeland Coopman expressed his excitement, stating: “The event marks a pivotal moment in our journey as we inaugurate our new office and workshop facilities in Seward, Nebraska.

"This grand opening represents not only our commitment to the American market, but also our dedication to empowering farmers with cutting-edge solutions.”

The Dutch sprayer manufacturer set out building self-propelled sprayers in 1986 and today offers its Condor model in various different formats including wide track and clearance options.

While the brand has no official presence in Ireland, there is a relatively small number of machines working. Meanwhile, Agrifac claims to have machines working in more than 40 countries.