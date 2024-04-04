On this week’s Young Stock Podcast, Peter Thomas Keaveney speaks to Conor Trimble, who has just been appointed as the foragers, balers and greenline grass products.

Conor works for Claas UK, the distributor of all Claas products such as tractors, combines, forage harvesters and grassland equipment for the Irish and UK markets.

We recorded this podcast at Claas UK headquarters, which is based at Saxham, in southeast England.

After completing secondary school, Conor completed two years at the College of Agriculture Food & Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Greenmount Campus.

He then transferred to Harpur Adams in England to take on a further two years studying agricultural engineering.

After completing four years in college, Conor wanted to see and learn more about farming in the UK and spent time working on large arable farms in England.

Engineer

Having taken on the role of a combine and sprayer operator on a large farm, Conor became close to the Claas UK team, where he was soon offered the role of a service engineer.

He started off in the workshop, before going on the road, looking after the forager and tillage equipment for MANNs, the Claas dealer which is based at Claas UK headquarters.

Three years later, he was offered to a role in service training at the Claas academy. He went from being a service engineer to training the service engineers. A big learning curve, Conor took the challenge in his stride.

After further building his knowledge and relationships within the business, Conor has just been appointed as the product manager for foragers, balers and greenline grass equipment.

